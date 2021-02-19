Macedonia seeks new clerk of Council

Ken Lahmers

MACEDONIA – With City Council Clerk Amanda Trzaska having tendered her resignation Feb. 12, Council is now searching for a new clerk.

Law Director Mark Guidetti said Trzaska resigned for personal reasons. That resulted in Council calling a special meeting Monday to discuss replacing her.

After an hour-long executive session, Councilman Jeff Garvas moved to advertise for applications. Once applications are received, Council will interview applicants online first, then call back finalists for in-person interviews.

“We want to address this matter as expeditiously as possible, but we won’t skip any steps along the way,” said Council President Jan Tulley.

Until a new clerk is hired, Guidetti will handle the clerk’s duties, as well as his own.

The next Council meeting is Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are being held online until COVID-19 protocols are relaxed.

Trzaska held the clerk’s position since last April 1, when she replaced longtime clerk Josephine Arceci, who retired.

