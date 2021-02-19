Cuyahoga Falls City School District employees get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CUYAHOGA FALLS — City school district staff now have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

About 470 Cuyahoga Falls City School District employees received the Pfizer vaccine at Cuyahoga Falls High School on Saturday, Feb. 13, according to Ellen McClure, the district's director of human resources. She added that everyone who requested the vaccine — about 87% of district employees — received their first dose.

In addition to Cuyahoga Falls city school workers, employees from about 20 other educational organizations were vaccinated by Discount Drug Mart pharmacists.

McClure said she did not have information on whether any staff members reported any adverse effects from the vaccination.

A date has not been set for Falls school employees to receive their second dose.

