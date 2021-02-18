Second dose of COVID vaccine prompts Tallmadge School closure

Tallmadge City Schools will be closed for both in-building and online students on Feb. 25 to give staff a day of recovery after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24.

"Most recipients do not experience significant side effects from the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine," the district wrote. "However, it is anticipated that enough staff will require a day of recovery that school operation is not feasible for Feb. 25."

Tallmadge staff members became some of the first educators in the county to receive the first dose on Feb 3. Akron Children's Hospital administered 291 vaccinations to Tallmadge staff, representing over 80% of the total staff and 90% of the teaching staff.