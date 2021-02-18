Stow crematories hearing delayed until March

Staff Report

A public hearing about whether to allow crematories in Stow's I-2 industrial districts has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. on March 11.

The hearing had originally been scheduled for Feb. 11, but was pushed back in order to give residents more time to review the proposed change given the community's opposition to the matter in 2012.

Crematories are not permitted within city boundaries, and in 2012, residents voiced concerns that cremations would occur in residential areas.

Keith Redmon, president of Redmon Funeral Home on Darrow Road, is proposing that crematories be permitted as a principal, stand-alone use in an industrial district in the northwest quadrant of the city near East Steels Corner Road, state Route 8 and Allen Road.

Redmon last year said he has no intention of purchasing land or building a crematory in the near future but wants to have it as an option.

In the region, Kent, Cuyahoga Falls, Fairlawn, Green and Hudson allow cremation facilities within funeral homes or mortuaries, according to city Planning Director Rob Kurtz. Wadsworth, Munroe Falls and Mayfield Heights do not. Barberton, Wadsworth and Kent allow for stand-alone crematories.

Crematories also operate in Akron.