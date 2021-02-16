Tallmadge adjusts guest rates for Maca Pool, eliminates non-resident fee

To cut down on contact and improve social distancing, non-residents will no longer be charged an extra $5 fee for guest passes to enter the Maca Pool when it reopens at the end of May.

Also, the cost for guest passes will increase from $8 to $10 for those age 13-59, but will stay $5 for children ages 3-13 and $1 for those age 60 and up, under a measure recently approved by Tallmadge City Council. Nonresidents previously were charged an additional $5 for guest passes.

"We're in the process of streamlining the lines at Maca, so if we're asking for IDs, that slows things down quite a bit. The thought was to combine the two rates," Director of Public Service Michael Rorar said. "We don't want congestion at the entrance."

Rorar originally proposed that the new rates be around the average cost for residents and nonresidents, but council instead proposed and approved that the rates be $5, $10 and $1 in hopes that guests would be more inclined to pay in exact change.

Councilmen Craig Sisak and Dennis Loughry raised concerns that there was no discount for city taxpayers who are guests of the pool. There is a cost difference between resident memberships and nonresident memberships.

"There is an issue there because that pool was done with grant funds, so you're limited by how much you can charge nonresidents," Rorar said. "That stays with the park so once you get it, you have to abide by the rules and that limits it. You can only charge so much."

The Maca is set to reopen May 29 after over a year of closure, and the rate change is one of several adjustments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the pool will be open to members only and no daily admissions will be sold. Members may bring in two guests at a time.

Only 500 individuals will be allowed in the park at a time, although Rorar said that even before the pandemic, the pool did not see occupancy of more than 470.

The city says only 1,500 memberships will be sold. Membership sales for residents opened at the beginning of February, and the city has sold over 500 as of Feb. 11. Memberships for nonresidents opens on March 1.

The pool season ends Aug. 15.

Passes can be purchased at the Tallmadge Recreation Center. For rates, visit https://tallmadge-ohio.org/262/Maca-Memberships.

