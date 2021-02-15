Tallmadge Historical Society grant program extended to Feb. 28

Staff Report

The Tallmadge Historical Society has extended its application deadline for the Stalnaker Historical Homes Preservation Grant Program to Feb. 28. This program, named after former Society treasurer Gene Stalnaker, is a reimbursement grant for century home preservation within the city.

The program covers preservation items such as paint, wood repair or replacement, window repair, or foundation repair. All repairs and/or modifications must conform to the original home structure. Items such as vinyl siding or windows do not qualify.

Applications are available for download at the Society website at www.tallmadgehistory.com. Applications should be mailed to Tallmadge Historical Society, P.O. Box 25, Tallmadge 44278. All work approved through the grant program must be completed in 2021 in order to be available for reimbursement.

For any questions, call the Society at 330-633-2420.