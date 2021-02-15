Stow-Munroe Falls prepares for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Report

The Stow-Munroe Falls City School District will have asynchronous learning days on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 — meaning students will work on their own — in case a large number of staff members react to the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, about 90% of all district employees received their first dose, and are scheduled to receive the second dose on Feb. 25.

"While we understand that this is not ideal, please know that the dates provided to us for our vaccination clinics were out of the district’s control and were set by the state health departments and Akron Children’s Hospital," Superintendent Tom Bratten wrote in a districtwide email.

Medical professionals have advised the district to expect a large number of reactions, and given the steady decline of substitute availability, particularly for the classified staff, the district has opted to hold asynchronous classes the day of the second dose and the following day.

Students will log in to their online platforms to receive their instruction as posted by their teachers on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

On Feb. 24, the district will offer in-person instruction for Maroon B plan students in grades five to 12, so that those students do not miss out on two days of in-person instruction that week.

Buses will operate on Feb. 24 and families will receive more information from building principals that week.