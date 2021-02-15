Macedonia Raisin’ Cane’s gets final site plan OK

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – A spokesman for Raisin’ Cane’s chicken fingers restaurant said a May opening is anticipated now that the city’s planning commission has approved a final site plan for the former Steak-N-Shake location on Route 82 in the center of town.

The panel OK’d the final site plan Feb. 9 subject to final administrative review and the granting of two variances, which will be discussed Feb. 17 by the board of zoning appeals.

In December, OLIO Development of Columbus unveiled plans to convert the former Steak-N-Shake building, and planners approved a preliminary site plan. Raisin’ Cane’s operates about 530 restaurants nationwide, including more than 30 in Ohio.

OLIO Development already has began work at the 4,430-square-foot building. Spokesman Drew Gatliff has said original plans were to demolish the building and erect a new one, but officials decided to renovate instead.

Since the preliminary site plan was approved, Raisin’ Cane’s has made a handful of revisions to its original plans, including using more face brick on certain portions of the exterior and more modern-style windows.

Double drive-thru lanes on the west side and a patio in front are planned, and there will be a tower in the front center portion with the restaurant’s name on three sides. The name also will appear over the main entrance on the east side and in another location on the west side.

OLIO Development will seek variances for number of parking spaces (36 instead of the zoning code-required 87) and the width of the one-way drive aisle around the building (15 feet instead of the required 19 feet).

City planner Brian Frantz recommended that OLIO address some issues with the types of trees and bushes which are incorporated into the property’s landscaping. He noted final signage plans will be addressed prior to opening.

Raisin’ Cane’s was founded in August 1996 in Baton Rouge, La. by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, with the first restaurant near the entrance to Louisiana State University. In Northeast Ohio, there are six locations in the Greater Cleveland area, one in Kent and one in the Belden Village area of Jackson Township (Stark County).

The business offers five main combos: the Box, 3-Finger, Caniac, Kids Combo and Sandwich. Side items are french fries, Texas toast and cole slaw. The firm uses canola oil to cook the tenders and fries.

The name of the business comes from a yellow Labrador retriever named Raisin’ Cane, which Graves owned at the time the first restaurant was opened.

