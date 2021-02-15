Macedonia Council sets special meeting for Tuesday

Staff Report

Macedonia City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. to consider the filling a vacancy in the position of Council Clerk, and/or to consider the temporary provision of Council Clerk services. There may also be an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, or compensation of a public employee or official. This meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. Access will be available on the City of Macedonia’s website at www.macedonia.oh.us.