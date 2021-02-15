Hudson issues street parking ban due to expected heavy snowfall

Kent Weeklies

HUDSON — Due to the expected heavy snowfall, a street parking ban is in effect in the city through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents should not park their vehicles along city streets during this time frame.

"Not only will [the ban] help city crews clear the roads and help emergency services get through, but it will save your vehicle from possible damage due to ice and road debris from our plows," stated a post on the city's Facebook page.