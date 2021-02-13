Twinsburg turns out for teen’s recovery

April Helms
Akron Beacon Journal
Colin Bowser, right, hugs his pastor, the Rev. Sandy Phillips of Oak River Church of Solon during Bowser's surprise reverse drive-thru party at Liberty Park in Twinsburg. Bowser rang the bell to celebrate his final treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia two days earlier.

TWINSBURG – Liberty Park was the scene of a joyous and noisy celebration Feb. 6 as more than 50 people turned up at a reverse parade for a Twinsburg teen who recently cleared a medical milestone.

Colin Bowser, a senior at Twinsburg High School, rang the bell to mark his last chemotherapy treatment on Feb. 4. Friends and family gathered at Liberty Park, braving the cold if sunny weather, to honk their horns, ring cowbells and congratulate Colin. Many wore “Team Colin” T-shirts and sported orange wristbands in support.

“It was a good surprise,” Colin said of the event. “I’m thankful to everyone who came out. It was good to know there were so many people behind me in everything.”

Colin has certainly come a long and difficult way. When he was 16, he suffered a heart attack during football practice in September 2017. Then, a year later, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, or ALL. He started chemotherapy treatments in September 2018.

More:Twinsburg youth fought heart trouble, now has cancer

Jerry Bowser, Colin’s father, said that his son “has had a rough few years.”

“I’m thankful, glad to see all the people who came out to support him,” Jerry Bowser said at the event.

Grandfather Richard Bowser said he was “really thankful to God” for getting Colin “through all of this.”

Colin said he has been thinking of what to do after graduation. He currently works at Walmart, where he will be transferred to the automotive department. He said he would eventually like to have a career in automotive technology.

“I just started watching a lot of car movies when I was younger,” said Colin. “I started working on my own car, with some of my friends. It’s a small hobby that I picked up.”

After graduating from high school, Colin said he may wait a year, and is leaning toward taking automotive courses at Tri-C.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com.

Colin Bowser waves to his friends at Liberty Park in Twinsburg. Bowser's friends and their families surprise him with a reverse drive-thru party for completing his last chemotherapy treatment. After he was driven through the lines of parked cars, Bowser greeted everyone who attended.
Colin Bowser, 18, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, greets friends at Liberty Park in Twinsburg.
Colin Bowser greets members of the Twinsburg Fire Department at Liberty Park in Twinsburg. Bowser's friends and their families surprised him with a reverse drive-thru party for completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
Friends cheer for Colin Bowser as he is driven by them at Liberty Park in Twinsburg.
Jeff Romano, left, and Aaron Wallace cheer to their friend Colin Bowser as Bowser is driven by rows of cars at Liberty Park in Twinsburg on Feb. 6.
Colin Bowser,center, talks with friends at Liberty Park in Twinsburg Feb. 6. Bowser's friends and their families surprised him with a reverse drive-thru party for completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
Colin Bowser, center right, gives the thumbs up as he stands with his friends at Liberty Park Feb. 6 in Twinsburg. Bowser's friends and their families surprised him with a reverse drive-thru party for completing his last chemotherapy treatment. He was driven through lines of parked cars with cheering friends before getting out and greeting everyone.
Colin Bowser, a senior at Twinsburg High School, stands near the decorations in his yard after he completed his final chemotherapy treatment. He was able to ring the bell Feb. 4. Two days later, friends and family surprised him with a reverse drive-thru parade at Liberty Park.