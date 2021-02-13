Twinsburg Fitness Center to get automatic doors

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG – New automatic doors at the entrance will be coming soon to the city’s fitness center after Council approved a contract Feb. 9.

Apex Construction of Cleveland will install the doors at a cost of $47,900, of which $18,050 will come from the fitness center miscellaneous equipment/improvements fund and $29,850 will come from a federal parks and recreation grant.

The project will permit hands-free operation of the doors. A request for a bid went out to one other firm, which did not submit a bid.

In other action, Council moved to second reading a resolution authorizing the sale via online auction at govdeals.com of a 1994 E-One Hush fire truck, which is no longer operational.

Fire Chief Tim Morgan explained the truck’s pump has not passed its annual test, the truck is leaking fluids, the drive train does not power the vehicle sufficiently and other inefficiencies exist.

A new Pierce fire truck has been ordered to replace the old one, and Morgan has said it should arrive and be placed into service in April or May. Council approved the new truck’s purchase Jan. 14, 2020 at a cost of $721,947.

The truck was purchased from Finley Fire Equipment of McConnelsville, which since has been taken over by Atlantic Emergency Solutions Inc. of Manassas, Va.

A 10-year lease/purchase agreement with Huntington Bank was approved for the new truck at a 2.73 percent interest rate, with the city making annual payments of $81,253.

Law Director David Maistros said the city also has some other items that are no longer needed that it wishes to offer at auction, and those will be added to the legislation when it is on second reading Feb. 23.

Meanwhile, a revised sign code will be on third reading at the Feb. 23 meeting. Maistros explained the revisions will put the city in compliance with Ohio Revised Code updates and case law relating to signs.

Council recognized Twinsburg’s American Youth Soccer Organization Region 1026 program as the AYSO national board’s “region of the year” award winner, and adopted a resolution declaring February as Healthy Heart Month.

AYSO’s national board evaluated hundreds of regions nationwide. Twinsburg is the only AYSO region in Ohio and has been affiliated with AYSO for 25 years. Its focus is on recreational soccer for players from 4 years old to high school seniors, plus it offers a VIP adaptive program.

Councilman Sam Scaffide suggested city officials should consider enacting regulations dealing with food trucks. “I’m not saying we should ban them, but just establish some guidelines such as where they can set up,” he said.

“There are aesthetic issues when they set up in a certain area, such as overflowing trash cans which the property owners have to monitor. And they sometimes compete with nearby businesses in permanent locations.”

Mayor Ted Yates said officials will look into Scaffide’s concerns, and added officials are looking at measures to improve pedestrian safety on Liberty Road near the entrance to Liberty Park’s ballfields.

