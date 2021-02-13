NHS students raising funds for Leukemia, Lymphoma Society

Kent Weeklies

Students of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world's largest nonprofit organization fighting blood cancer.

The Northeast Ohio Chapter of LLS has 26 area high schools participating in this year’s Students of the Year program. Nordonia High School students are in their fourth year of participation in Students of the Year, and this year promises to be the best one yet. This year’s team is led by Seniors Emma Chase, Maddy Mika, and Ally Siewert, and with them are more than 30 students and adult mentors hoping to raise $20,000 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in just seven weeks. The campaign began on Jan. 9 and ends on Feb. 27 and the team in on track to meet, and even exceed their goal.

The team has been hard at work planning fundraising and outreach events, and conducting both a direct mail and email campaign, as well as using social media to gain support. Fundraising events have included a Chipotle Night and promotions at Rollhouse and A/R Workshop. Last weekend, the team hosted its third Coffee and Melodies, a two-hour coffee house and performance-based show at Nordonia High School featuring several talented high school singers and musicians.

The team’s last big event is happening at Nordonia High School on Saturday, Feb. 20, an all-levels yoga class taught by Namaste Yoga Studios and Jolynn McFerren. The team will host two classes at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., or participants can request a Zoom link. Masks and social distancing will be required.

While COVID has made fundraising a challenge, the team has been optimistic that they can reach their goal. “Nordonia High School and our community partners have been very supportive of our campaign and the mission to end blood cancers. We were very fortunate to be able to host Coffee and Melodies and yoga, and we are taking precautions to be sure everyone feels safe.” said Ally Siewert.

Anyone wishing to sign up for the yoga event at the high school on Saturday, Feb. 20, can do so online at http://my.cheddarup.com/c/all-levels-yoga-class. Donations will also be accepted.

- - Submitted by: Ally Siewert – Nordonia High School senior and candidate for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year