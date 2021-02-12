Heather Knoll receives five-star quality rating

Kent Weeklies

Sprenger Health Care Systems announces the five-star quality rating of its Heather Knoll Nursing & Rehabilitation facility by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS only awards five stars to nursing facilities that excel in the Health Inspections, Staffing and Quality Measures categories. Earning a five-star rating means that Heather Knoll is considered among the top 10% of all skilled nursing facilities in Ohio.

The Five-Star Quality Rating System was developed by CMS to provide consumers and caregivers with important information needed to compare nursing homes more easily in order to ensure the best level of care for themselves or their loved ones. In addition to its five-star rating, Heather Knoll also holds a VA contract, marking it as the first and only skilled nursing facility in Summit County to do so. Under its contract, Heather Knoll is able to provide veterans with the physical, occupational and speech therapy services they require as well as long-term assistance.

Heather Knoll is located at 1134 North Ave. in Tallmadge.