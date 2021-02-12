City Notes: Celebrating Neighbor Week; muni offices closed Monday

Kent Weeklies

Cuyahoga Falls Celebrates Neighbor Week

Mayor Don Walters announces Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 is officially Neighbor Week in Cuyahoga Falls.

“Our wonderful neighbors and neighborhoods make Cuyahoga Falls home,” stated Mayor Don Walters. “Neighbor Week is an opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate those special neighbors who make life better here in Cuyahoga Falls.”

Residents are encouraged to celebrate Neighbor Week by reaching out to neighbors with a note to say hello and submitting why they love their neighbor or neighborhood at https://www.cityofcf.com/form/neighbor-week or via email to NECCO@cityofcf.com. Submissions will be shared with first name and last initial at www.cityofcf.com during Neighbor Week.

Printable Neighbor Week cards are available at http://www.cityofcf.com/card.

Municipal Offices to close in observance of Presidents Day

The city of Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents Day. Note that there will be no delay in sanitation service.