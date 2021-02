Kent Weeklies

The Cuyahoga Falls High School theater program will present the 2021 student-directed One Act Play Festival on Friday (Feb. 12) and Saturday (Feb. 13) at 7 p.m.

The festival will be a virtual performance. Tickets are "pay what you can"; presale tickets can be purchased at https://cfhstheatre.anywhereseat.com.

The plays will be directed by CFHS seniors Sonny Cramer, Brian Corrigan, Paige Hilliard, Sergio Roper and Lexy Saxon.