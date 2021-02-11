Tallmadge planning commission OKs Serpentini rezoning

Tallmadge's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a rezoning request that will help Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge move forward with its planned expansion.

More:Serpentini Tallmadge expansion adds jobs, services and community involvement

The car dealership is currently under contract to purchase a little over 6 acres of adjacent vacant land behind the Seven Grains Natural Market and wrapping around the substation, with plans to add a 27,000-square-foot shop garage and a 9,300-square-foot car showroom.

The 6 acres was zoned for Commercial (C-3), and the commission has approved its rezoning to Commercial (C-4). City council must now approve the amended zoning map.

If approved by council, Serpentini will return to the planning and zoning commission for a site plan review, which will include stormwater management and lighting plans. A portion of the 6 acres is in the city's historical design control district, and so requires Heritage Commission approval as well.

"We are definitely more than willing to work with the city on what [design] they'd like to see," said general manage Nathan Gault.

Gault continued that Serpentini of Tallmadge has outgrown its current space and is currently renting a warehouse facility and parking spaces. Due to a packed parking lot, the dealership sees between $8,000 to $10,000 worth of damages every month.

"People are bumping into stuff, we want to spread out more to give our customers a better experience and give our employees a better experience," Gault said.

With a larger space, the dealership also plans to become more involved in the community by offering community nights, projecting movies on the side of the building and hosting classic car shows.

Gault said that if the rezoning is approved by council, he expects to return to the planning and zoning commission with more specific plans within a couple weeks.

Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoABJ.