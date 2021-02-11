Stow-Munroe Falls Schools investigates overnight email, potentially hacked student account

An inappropriate email sent by a hacked student's account is prompting an investigation at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools.

Wednesday night, an inappropriate email was sent to a number of students from a student's email account, district spokesperson Laura Forchione said, adding they believe the student's account was compromised.

The district was able to remove the email from most inboxes before it was seen by students, Forchione said. The compromised account has been suspended, and the district is working with Stow police to find out what happened.

"Right now we have actually no clue as to where it came from," Forchione said Thursday morning. "They have to follow the IP-address trail."

She said it's too early to know if other accounts were compromised.

Parents were made aware by a recorded voicemail Thursday morning. The school district also sent a statement to parents saying they were aware of the email and taking action. The district also condemned the email itself.

"These types of messages will not be tolerated and those that create and send them to our district will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement read.

