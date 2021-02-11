ODOT approves traffic study for proposed Meijer in Northfield Center

The Ohio Department of Transportation has given the green light to a traffic study submitted by Meijer as part of the national chain's plans to bring a new store to Northfield Center Township.

Meijer has proposed constructing a store on nearly 23 acres on the north side of Route 82, just west of Spitzer Chevrolet and across the street from the Crossings at Golden Link shopping center.

Mark Escaja, president and chief executive officer of United Commercial Realty Corp., which is acting as an advisor to property owner Spitzer A-Team, said that ODOT approved the traffic study last week.

More:Northfield Center Meijer store could bring Route 82 improvements

“Right now, the ball is in Meijer’s court,” Escaja said. “This is a big hurdle in the process itself. Now that it is approved, Meijer is in a position to get permanent approval.”

Officials from Meijer could not be reached for comment.

According to the study, ODOT officials recommended several improvements on three intersections.

At the intersection of routes 8 and 82, ODOT recommended:

Extending the southbound right lane and add an associated right turn overlap to the signal timing.

Constructing an additional 300-foot eastbound left turn lane.

Extending the northbound dual left turn lanes.

At the intersection of Route 82 and Golden Link Boulevard, ODOT recommended separating the northbound and southbound shared left/through lane into a left and a through lane, as well as constructing a westbound right turn lane.

At the intersection of Route 82 and Giant Eagle Drive/Meijer Drive, recommendation include:

Constructing an eastbound left turn lane.

Converting the eastbound right turn lane to a shared through and right turn lane.

Constructing a westbound right turn lane.

Constructing a three-lane access driveway.

Northfield Center Township Trustees Chair Rich Reville said this week that Meijer hasn't sent any updated information to the township.

“We only have seen what they sent to ODOT,” Reville said. “We have not heard anything else from Meijer yet.”

If constructed, the Meijer store in Northfield Center would join a growing list of Northeast Ohio locations, including Stow, Brimfield and Lorain. Meijer is headquartered in Walker, Michigan.

Township Zoning Inspector Donald Saunders said the approved plan from ODOT “cuts back the road widening considerably.” Saunders said he would estimate the cost to be roughly $1 million to $1.5 million, although he added that this does not account for right of way land they may need to purchase. Over the summer, Saunders had said the cost could be up to $6.5 million.

“Basically, what it amounts to is that ODOT is only requiring the widening that the traffic [Meijer] will generate, not the existing problems,” Saunders said. “ODOT has conceded that the situation is what it is, just don’t make it worse.”

Meijer initially expressed interest in constructing a store on the parcel in 2015.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com