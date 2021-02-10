Stow sets new rate for electric aggregation program

Kent Weeklies

Stow officials announce that they have selected Energy Harbor to serve the next term of the city’s electric aggregation program. The city has set a fixed rate of 4.92 cents/kWh for electricity generation for a four-year term starting with April meter reads. Residents and small businesses should look for a mailer to arrive concerning the new electric aggregation program offer from Energy Harbor.

The mailer will explain the offer the city negotiated and the means to opt-out should a customer not want to participate in the program. Residents will have 21 days to return an opt-out form to Energy Harbor, if they decide not to participate.

Mayor John Pribonic said, “We are delighted by the low fixed-rate of 4.92 cents/kWh for Stow residents and businesses. This low rate will allow residents to predict their costs and will protect them from rising rates for the next four years. That rate is lower than the rates residents received in the previous program term, and our program will have no early termination fee.”

Andrew Burns, govt. aggregation manager of Independent Energy Consultants, added that residents who have already chosen a supplier will not receive a letter, and by law, are not eligible to be automatically included in the aggregation program. Anyone in this situation wishing to join the city’s program should contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749 to enroll. Before doing so, you should read your current contract as many have early termination fees if you leave before the end of your agreement.

The city asks that you do not call the city offices. They are not equipped to handle a large volume of calls. If residents or businesses have any questions, they should contact Energy Harbor at 1-866-636-3749 after they receive their letter.