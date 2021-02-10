Many Aurorans to get cheaper electricity rate

Ken Lahmers

Special to the Aurora Advocate

Residents who are in the city’s electricity aggregation program will receive a lower rate, and 100 percent of their electricity will come from renewable power sources, as part of the program’s new term.

City officials announced that Energy Harbor has been selected for the next term of the aggregation program, and a fixed rate of 4.94 cents per kilowatt hour has been set for a four-year period starting with April 2021 meter readings.

Residents and small businesses were to receive a mailer the week of Feb. 8 outlining the new electricity aggregation program offer. It explains the low offer the city negotiated and how to opt-out should a customer not want to participate. Residents will have 21 days to return an opt-out form to Energy Harbor.

“We are delighted by the low fixed-rate of 4.94 cents per kilowatt hour for Aurora residents and businesses,” said Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin. “This low rate will allow residents to predict their costs and will protect them from rising rates for the next few years.

“The new rate is lower than the rate residents received in the previous program term. They will receive 100 percent renewable power, and as before, our program has no early termination fee.”

Andrew Burns, government aggregation manager for Independent Energy Consultants, explained residents who have already chosen a supplier will not receive a letter, and by law are not eligible to be automatically included in the aggregation program.

Anyone in this situation wishing to join the city’s program should contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749 to enroll. Before doing so, they should read their current contract since many programs charge early termination fees if customers leave before the end of their agreements.

The mayor said city officials are pleased to have made this program possible, but ask residents not to call city offices about the program. They should instead call the number provided above after they receive the letter.