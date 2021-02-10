Graham Road home in Stow damaged by Feb. 6 fire

Staff Report

A passing motorist reported a fire just before midnight on Feb. 6 at an unoccupied residence at 1551 Graham Road.

Stow Fire Capt. Jason Hartman said Wednesday that the department is investigating the blaze, which firefighters found had originated in a front room of the home.

He said Wednesday the fire was reported a minute before midnight and responding units found the interior of the residence was on fire. The flames were under control about 30 minutes later and no injuries were reported, he said.

He said that a damage estimate had not been completed.