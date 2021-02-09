Pet Supplies Plus opens store in Twinsburg

Kent Weeklies

The Twinsburg Pet Valu, located at 8928 Darrow Road, has recently rebranded as Pet Supplies Plus. Known as America’s neighborhood pet store, the new Pet Supplies Plus store will be locally owned and operated and will provide Twinsburg neighbors with a welcoming environment that offers a variety of pet care products, toys and foods, according to its news owners.

The new store offers amenities such as self-pet wash stations, knowledgeable pet care team members and carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to neighbors’ cars. Additionally, the Pet Supplies Plus of Twinsburg will soon be offering full-service grooming services.

The new store is owned and operated by Jill Sweress and John Wood and is one of the first franchisee-owned locations in the Cleveland area. After deciding to take on the challenge of opening a new business, Sweress and Wood looked to join a brand they felt connected with. They say their passion for animals and desire to work in a strong family atmosphere made Pet Supplies Plus the ideal fit for their new business venture.

“The most exciting part of joining the Pet Supplies Plus family will be sharing a passion with the people around us, from the neighbors and their pets to the corporate team,” said Sweress. “Our mission is to provide the community with quality products for their beloved pets, while offering first class service to our guests.”

Pet Supplies Plus will give pet parents a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services "at low prices" and focus on a unique, rich in-store experience for “neighbors” (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers). The stores will also feature grooming and vet services, dog wash stations and knowledgeable and friendly staff. Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their dogs at the store, where team members are on-site to answer questions, offer tips or just get on their hands and knees to play with pets who enter the stores.

Neighbors have access to an experienced and knowledgeable team help them find everything they need. Each team member is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and are able to answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish. Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Preferred Pet Club, which offers members regular coupons for products they purchase frequently and monthly specials, resulting in big savings.

Pet Supplies Plus will be open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Twinsburg, call 234-212-3900 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.