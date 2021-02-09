Nordonia Hills schools recognize Black History Month

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- The Nordonia Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council is sponsoring several activities for Black History Month at the Nordonia Hills City Schools.

This year, the theme of Black History Month is “The Untold Story: Representation, Identity and Diversity," said Superintendent Joe Clark.

In addition to the weekly activities at the schools, each week revolving around a theme, the NDEIC will host a community discussion via Zoom on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

"Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history," Clark said. "Also known as African American History Month, the event grew out of 'Negro History Week,' the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black history."

Sheryse Henderson, the lead pastor at Faith Fellowship Church in Macedonia and a member of NDEIC, said that the activities "will be demonstrated in person as well as virtually."

"Each school building will decide activities for their buildings," Henderson said.

