High school mock trial team advances to regional competition

Kent Weeklies

One of two Nordonia High School Mock Trial teams defeated both of its opponents during District competition and will be advancing to Regional competition this month.

Team Legals defeated Georgetown High School and St. Ursula Academy in two-hour trials on Friday, January 22nd. The team consists of student attorneys Riley Jarosz, Matthew Kerosky, Stella Naymik, and Elizabeth Waight, as well as witnesses Julia Dulaney, Robin Ghotra, Darayus Sethna, and Natalie Wurts, along with timekeeper Rory Maynard.

Winning Outstanding Attorney awards were Riley Jarosz, Stella Naymik, and Matt Kerosky, and winning Outstanding Witness awards were Julia Dulaney, Jackson Malloy, Hadassah Rayle, and Natalie Wurts.

Unlike previous years, this year’s competition was held via Zoom, with teams competing from all over the state. The Regional competition will be held on Feb. 19 and 20, with a possibility of advancing to state competition in March.

The case took an inside look at the justice system by examining what prosecutors are required to disclose during plea negotiations. In the fictional case inspired by real events, a defendant pleaded guilty, but a year into sentence, found out that a key eyewitness had recanted testimony shortly before the trial was to start. Filing a motion to withdraw the guilty plea, the case argues whether the legal standard established by the Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland requires prosecution to turn over exculpatory evidence only during a trial or before a trial as well. The students argued whether the precedent applies to plea negotiations.

Also taking part in the competition was Nordonia High School’s other team, the Texas Chain Law Massacre. Facing Mason High School and Marysville High School, its members include Bailey Chapman, Eden Fitzpatrick, Wesley Donnelly, Jonathan Madden, Jackson Malloy, Vincent Milianta, Hadassah Rayle, Jack Sarkissian, Devin Sethna and Keirstin Trehan.

The teams are advised by Farhad Sethna and Endre Szentkiralyi.