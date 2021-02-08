Northfield Center Township gets 4 bids for safety/offices building

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Four companies have submitted bids to design and erect the township’s new safety/administrative offices building planned for the service department property on Olde Eight Road.

The bids ranged from about $1.7 million to $3.5 million, all of which Trustee Russ Mazzola said are over the original estimate of about $1.25 million.

Lakeland: the Construction Group of Painesville submitted the lowest bid, with Infinity Construction of Warrensville Heights as the highest bidder, while C.T. Taylor Construction of Hudson and Regency Construction Services of Brook Park are in between.

The bids were opened at the trustees’ Feb. 1 meeting, and trustees reviewed the bids with the safety/service committee and criteria architect the Thrasher Group at a Feb. 5 work session.

Trustees are looking to erect a building of about 11,000 square feet, with a full complement of administrative offices, a recreation area, common area with kitchen equipment, two fire apparatus bays and sleeping quarters.

The new building would replace the existing Township Hall on Brandywine Road and the adjacent fire station on Route 82.

Macedonia Fire Chief Brian Ripley said the existing fire station is in deplorable condition and is not in a good location for the growth of the township. Officials have decided it would be more cost-effective to erect a building elsewhere than renovate the existing station.

Mazzola said the next step in the process is to seek further details and a more specific breakdown of costs from a couple of the bidders, then schedule another work session to further discuss the proposals. Awarding of a contract could come at the end of February or in early March.

“The cost of the new building is important, but selecting the right design firm/contractor is more important,” said Mazzola. Trustees are looking at a January/February 2022 completion date for the building.

Financing still has not been finalized, but trustees noted the township is looking at selling some properties to provide some of the revenue.

Josh Lyons of the Thrasher Group said the bid submitted by the selected contractor would be a starting point and not necessarily the final cost. “Once the design phase is completed, you would have a better idea of the final cost,” he told trustees. “It could be a little less or a little more.”

OTHER BUSINESS

Also at the Feb. 1 session, trustees OK’d applying for a Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council energized community grant of $3,105 for 2021, and entered into a memorandum of understanding with Tinker’s Creek Watershed Partners for its annual membership costing $1,000.

The transfer of $571,254 from the coronavirus relief fund was authorized, with $565,807 going into the fire fund and $5,446 into the general fund.

A payout of 48 hours of vacation time from 2020 to employee John Horn was approved, and trustees certified the 2020 township highway system mileage report of 20.75 miles.

Service Director Rick Youel reported the Tinker’s Creek Watershed Partners is working with the township to obtain grants for solutions to stormwater problems on Bayberry Drive, near Crestwood Park and in other areas.

The township already has applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission for the Bayberry project, for which the township would have to pay 30 percent of the estimated $840,000 cost. Youel said if the grant is received, work would be done later this year or in 2022.

Youel said a fence will be erected at Beacon Hills Park as soon as warmer weather arrives, and problems with playground equipment are being worked out. The park will reopen this spring. The township received a $114,000 NatureWorks grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to fund 75 percent of the improvements.

Youel said he will have quotes ready in the next few weeks for repair work to Township Hall gutters and the adjacent garage roof, plus 2021 lawn mowing and maintenance services.

Administrator Helen Humphrys reported the township is offering a 1999 Horton ambulance and a 1993 Quicksilver 10-foot inflatable boat at auction Feb. 15 to 26 on govdeals.com. She added a Nordonia High student has offered to do cleanup projects at township parks in observance of Earth Day.

Trustee Rich Reville announced the communications committee is looking into the possibility of the starting up a periodic township newsletter, while the safety/service committee soon will begin negotiations toward a new fire service contract.

A Summit County engineer’s department spokesman said the county plans to repave a section of Olde Eight Road, place a traffic light at Olde Eight and Twinsburg roads and look at repaving a section of Valley View Road.

