Library association plans virtual annual meeting for Feb. 21

The board of trustees of the Hudson Library & Historical Association announces that the 2021 Annual Meeting of the organization will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. via Zoom, and will be live-streamed on the library’s YouTube page so that it can be observed by members of the community.

HLHS’s regulations require an annual meeting of the membership during the month of February at the Library or other public forum in Hudson. The board seeks to fulfill its responsibility to hold an annual meeting and to report on the state of the organization even though the global COVID-19 pandemic precludes such a large gathering at this juncture. However, the regulations do not contemplate a scenario in which the organization is unable to hold the annual meeting in person, so no guidance is provided by that document.

For those reasons, the board has decided to conduct the annual meeting electronically and to live-stream it via YouTube so that it can be observed by members of the community in real time. The YouTube channel permits observers to voice comments and pose questions through the comments feature of the on-line service.

The election of new members of the board of trustees will be postponed until such time as an in-person meeting of the members is conducted after restrictions on large gatherings are lifted. HLHS’s regulations provide that the election of three seats on the board of trustees shall be conducted at the annual meeting, but they specifically require that voting must be in person and that “[a]bsentee ballots, proxy voting, electronic voting, and voting by mail are not permitted.” For this reason, the election of new trustees cannot be conducted during an annual meeting not held in person.

Trustees whose terms would have expired this February will be appointed to remain in their positions until such time as an election of new trustees can be conducted in compliance with the regulations.