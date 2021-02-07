Macedonia police: Don't leave valuables in your vehicle

MACEDONIA – Macedonia police are urging residents not to leave valuables inside their vehicles, because they can become easy targets for thieves.

The warning came after vehicle break-ins at the Macedonia Recreation Center were reported Jan. 27, according to a report from the Macedonia Police Department.

Macedonia police responded around 2 p.m. to the rec center to meet the first victim, a Twinsburg woman. Her vehicle, parked in the northern end of the parking lot, had a shattered front passenger window. The woman told police she had left her purse on the floor in front of the passenger seat when she arrived at the center around 1:15 p.m. She later discovered it missing with its contents including cash, a bank card, a credit union card, and her driver's license.

As police were speaking to the Twinsburg woman, another victim, a Valley View Road woman, approached and said her property had been stolen as well. The second woman said she had arrived at the fitness center at about 1:30 p.m. and had left her backpack on the floor of the front passenger seat, covered with a coat. She said it contained her credit cards, as well as files and USB drives for work, a wallet, approximately $40 in cash, her driver's license, a knife, gift cards, phone batteries and an earbuds charger, among other items. She said she recalled that there had been break-ins at the center recently and made sure to turn around and lock her vehicle, using the key fob. Police reported that her vehicle did not appear to have any damage or other indicators that forced entry had been made.

Police were notified credit cards from both women wer attempted to be used at stores in Brecksville and Twinsburg but were declined.

Aaron Clelland, detective sergeant with the Macedonia police department, said that two people were later arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s department. He said that there hadn’t been a recent increase in break-ins.

“This type of crime comes and goes in waves,” Clelland said. “There hasn’t been any increase in thefts inside the recreation center as far as we're aware of.”

Clelland said that he urges people “to not leave purses, backpacks, bags, etc. visible in the car.”

“Setting on the floor behind a seat doesn’t work either,” he said. “Take it with you or lock it in the trunk.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com