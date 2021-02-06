LWV to host series addressing equity, anti-racism in schools

Kent Weeklies

The League of Women Voters Real Talk program invites the public to attend a two-part series examining how to infuse equity and anti-racism into Northeast Ohio schools.

Equity & Anti-Racism in Ohio Schools: Building the Principles, Policies, Programs, and Practices for ALL of Ohio’s Children will run Feb.17 and 24 at 7 p.m.

Part 1 will feature the four Ohio Board of Education members, past and present, who drafted the July 2020 Board of Education Resolution To Condemn Racism And To Advance Equity And Opportunity For Black Students, Indigenous Students And Students Of Color. President Laura Kohler will be joined by Meryl Johnson, District 11, and former board members Linda Haycock and Stephanie Dodd to walk through the components of the resolution and discuss how it will guide more 600 public school districts across the state, impacting some 1.7 million Ohio students. The evening will be moderated by Susan Kaeser, League of Women Voters of Ohio Education Specialist and author.

Part 2 will welcome the school superintendents and district leaders who are successfully driving innovative student programming, instituting systemic policy changes, and combating dangerous biases in education. They will share how their proven approaches have impacted student learning, addressed social-emotional health, and bridged opportunity gaps for thousands of students in Northeast Ohio. Panelists include: Dr. Andrea Celico, Superintendent, Bedford City School District; Elizabeth Kirby, Superintendent, Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District; Dr. John Marschhausen, Superintendent, Hilliard City Schools; and Dr. Ellen McWilliams-Woods, Chief Academic Officer, Asst Superintendent, Akron Public Schools. The evening will be moderated by Rick Jackson, Senior Host and Producer, ideastream, WVIZ PBS, and WCPN NPR. Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria will offer opening remarks.

Register for the series at bit.ly/RealTalk_BeItResolved. For more information, visit: www.RealTalkLWV.org

Real Talk is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program among four Northeast Ohio Leagues of Women Voters (Akron Area, Greater Cleveland, Hudson, and Kent) that examines the pulleys and levers in Northeast Ohio that perpetuate systemic and institutional racism, discrimination, cycles of poverty, disparities in education, social determinants of health, criminal injustice, environmental injustice, and employment and housing insecurity. The program assembles the experts, practitioners, and community members who create and drive meaningful, sustainable change -- and provides the information, resources, and tools for Northeast Ohio residents to take action.