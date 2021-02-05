Twinsburg voters may several ballot issues to decide

TWINSBURG – A proposed tax levy, a renewal levy and two zoning amendments may be before voters on their May 4 election ballot.

The four issues were filed by the Feb. 3 deadline to the Summit County Board of Elections. If the issues are certified, expected to take place Feb. 16, they will appear on the May ballot.

The issues Twinsburg voters could see on the ballot include:

A 2.4-mill property tax levy to pay for and maintain equipment for the police and fire departments. Of the total, 0.7 mills each would generate funds for police officer and firefighter pensions, while 1.0 would go for police/fire capital improvements. The levy would generate $1.7 million per year. If passed, the first collection would be in 2022.

A proposal to rezone 12.3 acres of land owned by Hillview Company, at 1816 E. Aurora Road, from commercial, or C-2, to R-5 single family cluster.

A separate proposal to rezone 13.3 acres of land owned by Hillview Company, on Ravenna Road, from industrial, or I-2, to R-5 single family cluster.

A 10-year, 5.12-mill renewal levy that raises a little more than $5 millionannually for the Twinsburg City School District. According to records from the Summit County Board of Elections, the levy was last approved by voters in November 2010 as a 10-year, 5.03-mill issue. If passed, the first collection would be in 2022.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com