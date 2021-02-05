Initiative aims at saving Hudson's small businesses

Kent Weeklies

Hudson has always been home to many organizations and merchants but amidst a pandemic they have banded together to create the #ShopLocalShopHudson Team. They have been meeting weekly for almost a year, since late March, 2020.

Their efforts, with the support of the organizations they represent, have brought DORA to Hudson, the Fairy Doors with a Halloween Walk and now a Valentine Party, picnic tables all around Hudson, a Window Scavenger Hunt, three Storyboard Walks (with more planned this spring), Winter Fireworks, Let the Bells Ring on Christmas Eve, a new format for the Holiday Walk covering three Sundays with music and “Live Windows,” the 7th Annual Chocolate Walk, and the Tour of Snowmen. The goal has been to help Hudson’s small businesses by giving residents and visitors alike a reason to come to Hudson and enjoy being outside in a socially distant manner, while giving them something fun to do.

More support is needed as this pandemic extends beyond one year; the merchants are stretched to their limits. Now is the time for all of Hudson to unite behind one goal – saving small businesses. The Shop Local / Shop Hudson Team is urging all Hudson residents, no matter how they feel about the many issues dividing the town, to unite behind saving local small businesses – the restaurants, the shops and the many services. The time is now - these friends don’t have three months to wait until the weather changes and vaccines are readily available.

A social media initiative is being lauched on Facebook and Instagram, where each organization can like and share all posts made by small businesses in town. In addition, Destination Hudson, the city, the Chamber of Commerce and the Merchants of Hudson will be posting and sharing reminders of upcoming activities and the importance of shopping and dining locally. It is their hope that all groups and organizations will encourage their members to follow and like these organizations, and all their favorite Hudson businesses.

Grants are being applied for to assist in this endeavor, but the quickest and best help will come from residents and supporters of Hudson. The team members are asking all to join in the fight to support and save small businesses. Shop, dine and play locally and keep the businesses that are the heartbeat of the community alive.