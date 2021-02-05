Cuyahoga Falls Partnership offers 'Downtown Home' experience

Matthew J. Albright

Special to MyTownNEO

For many Cuyahoga Falls area families, the best meal they had in Downtown last Jan. 20 was the one they made at home. Over 60 local households participated in the first week of “Downtown at Home – A Take and Make Experience” sponsored by the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership. This unique event allows anyone to enjoy the culinary delights of downtown restaurants in the comfort and safety of their own home while supporting the community during this difficult time.

The first take and make experience was a pizza kit from HiHO Brewing Company – fresh dough made by the awesome HiHO staff, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, and even the semolina flour to keep the dough from sticking to your counter or pizza pan. Beer was optional but HiHO’s brews are not to be missed! (Yours truly enjoys the Camp Pranks Hefeweizen.) Northeast Ohio kitchens were infused with the spirit of old Napoli. With the sounds of Dean Martin singing “That’s Amore” or perhaps a tarantella playing in their heads, expert pizza twirlers and novices alike stretched their dough, arranged their toppings, and baked their pizzas. And so it was that the inaugural “Downtown at Home” experience took flight.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone and many folks are still not comfortable venturing out to public spaces, like restaurants and bars. People want to be together and enjoy the company of friends and family in favorite hangouts. “Downtown at Home” offers the chance to enjoy the choices downtown restaurants have to offer in a way that brings the places into our own homes and allows the whole family to join in and put their own spin on putting the meal together.

Downtown at Home will continue on Wednesdays, with one exception, through March. The schedule for the remaining weeks is: Feb. 10 - The Workz - 3 three-course Valentine's Day inspired dinner; Feb.17 - Ohio Brewing Co. - steak dinner with accompaniments; Feb. 24 - Craft Social - bourbon & wine tasting; March 3 - Cashmere Cricket & Kitchen on Front Street - Mac N' Cheese bar with drinks; March 11 (Thursday) - Gourmet Popper - Pepperoni Rolls with drink and dessert; March 17 - Butcher & Sprout - grilled PB&J; March 24 - Metropolis Popcorn - make your own popcorn and flavoring.

Downtown at Home has been extended to include: March 31 - Leo's Italian Social – Menu TBA; April 7 - Burntwood Tavern – Menu TBA; and April 14 - Clean Eatz - Build Your Own Bowl (Chicken, Beef, & Veggie)

Sign up now as there is often a limit on orders. For more information and to pre-order your Downtown at Home take and make kit, visit www.downtowncf.com/events and select “Downtown at Home.”

Once you have made your meal kit – but before you enjoy it – be sure to snap a selfie with your food, follow @downtowncfpartnership on Instagram and Facebook, and post pictures of your experience.