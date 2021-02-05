Renewal levy for Akron-Summit County libraries heads for May ballot

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Voters in the Nordonia Hills area may see a renewal levy for the Akron-Summit County Public Library on the May 4 ballot.

The issue was submitted to the Summit County Board of Elections by the Feb. 3 deadline. If certified, expected to take place Feb. 16, it will appear on the May ballot

One of the branch libraries in this system is in Northfield Center; the Nordonia Hills branch library is at 9458 Olde Eight Road.

The six-year, 1.9-mill renewal levy would first be collected in 2022, if passed.

Pamela J. Hickson-Stevenson, the executive director for the Akron-Summit County Public Library, said that the levy generates about $15,7 million annually, or about 55% of the library system’s budget.

According to information at akronlibrary.org, the library’s 2020 budget is a little less than $33.7 million.

The levy was last passed in May 2015; that spring, the library had a 1.4-mill levy renewal, plus an additional .5-mill.

