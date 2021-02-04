Stow Ward 3 councilman will not seek re-election

Stow City Councilman Steve Hailer announced that he will not seek re-election during the Jan. 28 City Council meeting.

"I've known this for two years, so if anyone thinks I'm a lame duck, what you've seen for the last 13 months is what you'll see for the next 11," Hailer said. "We still have a job to do."

Hailer, the former president of North Akron Savings Bank who served on numerous boards of trustees, ran unopposed for the Ward 3 seat in 2019, when five seats were term limited.

Council posts are for two years.

"I had all this experience, and I thought that in some way I could be a part of getting us from Point A to Point B. I'm going to turn 72 this year, and I have other things I want to do," he said.

Hailer wanted to announce his decision so that people would run for the Ward 3 seat, and he said hopes there will be a robust election in Ward 3.

"I love this job. I love the people I work with, and every single one of you [council members] without exception have good hearts, and I think you have the best interest of the city at heart," Hailer said. "Sometimes we have disagreements or we don't get along, but that's life and that's democracy more than anything else. I've thoroughly enjoyed working with you and i'm looking forward to these next 11 months."

