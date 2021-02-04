Incumbents, challengers file to run in Tallmadge City Council races

TALLMADGE — Four Republicans and three Democrats have filed to run for three at-large city council seats.

Wednesday was the deadline for partisan hopefuls for Tallmadge City Council to turn in their petitions for the May 4 primary election.

Here are the hopefuls who filed for the trio of at-large council posts (An asterisk * denotes an incumbent):

• Jonathon D. Bollas (R)

• Adam Bozic (R)

• Rita Detorakis (R)

• James M. Donovan (D)*

• Christopher Grimm (D)*

• Carol Siciliano-Kilway (D)

• Dennis Loughry (R)*

Bollas is currently the Ward 3 council member, while Siciliano-Kilway is presently the Ward 4 council member.

If the petitions of all Republican hopefuls are certified, there would be a Republican primary election on May 4, with the four candidates competing for three spots on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

If the petitions of all Democratic hopefuls are certified, they will advance to the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

The petitions are scheduled to be certified by the board of elections Feb. 16.

