Incumbents, challengers file to run in Tallmadge City Council races
Three at-large seats up for election Nov. 2
TALLMADGE — Four Republicans and three Democrats have filed to run for three at-large city council seats.
Wednesday was the deadline for partisan hopefuls for Tallmadge City Council to turn in their petitions for the May 4 primary election.
Here are the hopefuls who filed for the trio of at-large council posts (An asterisk * denotes an incumbent):
• Jonathon D. Bollas (R)
• Adam Bozic (R)
• Rita Detorakis (R)
• James M. Donovan (D)*
• Christopher Grimm (D)*
• Carol Siciliano-Kilway (D)
• Dennis Loughry (R)*
Bollas is currently the Ward 3 council member, while Siciliano-Kilway is presently the Ward 4 council member.
If the petitions of all Republican hopefuls are certified, there would be a Republican primary election on May 4, with the four candidates competing for three spots on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
If the petitions of all Democratic hopefuls are certified, they will advance to the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
The petitions are scheduled to be certified by the board of elections Feb. 16.
