Good Neighbors expands services with evening hours

Good Neighbors Cuyahoga Falls Unit has announced they will now be open Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.

This is in addition to their regular Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hours.

“We felt it important to be available to those families that can’t come in during the day due to work or transportation issues.” stated Bob Goldstein, chairperson of the Unit.

Last year the unit provided over 120 tons of food to those in need. They serve Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake, Stow, Munroe Falls, Hudson, and Peninsula.

Founded in 1968 Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors is an all volunteer 501(c)(3). They accept donations of food, new clothing, and gently used winter outerwear.

Monetary donations may be mailed to PO Box 233, Cuyahoga Falls 44222 or made online. For more information visit cfgoodneighbors.org.