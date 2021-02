Staff Report

Stow Mayor John Pribonic and Munroe Falls Mayor James Armstrong will deliver their state of the city addresses during the Stow-Munroe Falls Chamber of Commerce's Feb.16 virtual meeting.

The free meeting will be held via zoom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at https://business.smfcc.com/events/details/state-of-the-cities-via-zoom-3697.