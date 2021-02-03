Financing, purchase agreements in place for Northfield fire truck

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

NORTHFIELD – Now that the village has purchase and financing agreements in place, it can move forward with the lease/purchase of a new Pierce Enforcer pumper fire truck. Delivery is expected this fall.

Council approved an agreement with Bank Capital Services LLC (doing business as FNB Equipment Finance) at its Jan. 28 meeting. A 10-year payment plan would result in the village paying the bank $61,868 per year starting in January 2022 and ending in January 2031.

Councilmen Nick Magistrelli and Alan Hipps opposed the fire truck agreements because of the village’s current financial situation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actual purchase price from Atlantic Emergency Solutions Inc. of Manassas, Va. is $556,031 since the village plans to prepay the entire cost. The firm recently acquired Finley Fire Equipment, with which the village already had signed a purchase agreement, so Council had to approve a new agreement.

Pierce Manufacturing Inc. of Appleton, Wis. can now begin to build the truck. Fire Chief Jason Buss and Councilman Gary Vojtush stressed that getting the truck as soon as possible is crucial because the current pumper is past its recommended 25-year lifespan.

The expected lifespan of the new truck is 20 to 25 years. It will replace a 1992 Pierce pumper, which Buss said likely will be sold at auction online. The fire department also has a 2010 model truck in its fleet.

OTHER BUSINESS

Finance Director Jennifer Potvin reported she expects to present a “very conservative” permanent budget for the remainder of 2021. Revenue has been down from sources such as income tax, admissions tax and mayor’s court, mostly because of COVID-19.

Potvin said income tax revenue was down about 50 percent in January compared to last year, but added January 2020 was a month with higher than usual numbers. She said revenue was down from 25 percent to 30 percent each month after the COVID-19 onset.

“We will continue the approach we started in 2020,” she said. “We’re doing a good job at it, and we simply must manage through the crisis. I am cautiously optimistic.”

Council selected Revize of Troy, Mich. to design and manage the village’s new website after officials did not renew a contract with the former website designer/administrator. The local SpiderCat Marketing also was in the running for the contract.

At Council’s Jan. 13 session, Joe Nagrant of Revize said the company has been in business for 20 years, has about 40 employees and has launched more than 1,300 government websites nationwide.

According to Law Director Brad Bryan, Revize’s quote was $7,700 to build the site, with the first year of administration included in that figure, while the monthly administration fee is $150. If the village enters into a five-year contract with Revize, a free refresh would be provided after Year 4.

Council also approved establishing blanket purchase orders for the first quarter of 2021, and spending up to $37,000 for ECR Ergonomics to set up a new work station at the Ledge Road service department building to improve efficiency and working conditions.

An agreement was OK’d with the Summit Soil & Water Conservation District and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District for help with the village’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The village will pay $6,006 per year, with NEORSD chipping in $4,000.

Council approved paying not more than $6,000 to American Legal Publishing Co. for a two-year update of codified ordinances, and was introduced to new village engineer Daniel Collins, who replaced longtime engineer Richard Wasosky.

Service/Building Superintendent Jason Walters reported plans are taking shape for Coventry Road improvements, but he is uncertain whether the village’s financial situation will allow the work to be done in 2021.

Bryan told Council Waste Management officials have expressed concerns that many residents do not have trash/recycling collection accounts. He said every occupied residence is not required to have that service, but Council could require it through passage of an ordinance.

Bryan said the village is near the middle of its five-year contract with WM, and could explore options before the pact expires. Councilman Alan Hipps said he would prefer the village leaves it up to each resident to pick a firm for collection.

