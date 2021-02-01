Macedonia Council votes down resolution opposing governor’s COVID-19 orders

Ken Lahmers, Correspondent

MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – A resolution initiated by Councilman Dave Finley opposing Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus executive orders was defeated 4-1 at Council’s Jan. 28 meeting, with Finley as the only one who favored it.

Council reps Jan Tulley, Jessica Brandt, Jeff Garvas and Vinnie Ventura opposed the resolution.

It was noted during the last two Council meetings that several residents contacted Council reps and city officials saying they approved of the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finley’s proposed resolution had called for the city to oppose “abuses of power by the governor to limit the freedoms and economic growth of our residents and support a more rational and local approach to Ohio’s response to the pandemic.”

It urged the Ohio legislature to pass legislation to restrict the governor’s power in responding to the pandemic, and to adopt legislation that establishes the tenants of the Great Barrington Declaration.

That declaration expresses “grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommends an approach called Focused Protection.”

Although Finley acknowledged that several residents expressed confidence in the governor’s response to the pandemic, he added he cannot accept the loss of life to COVID-19 – nearly 11,000 deaths in Ohio – as a job well done.

“Forty percent of the deaths are related to nursing homes,” he said. “The Focus Protection concept in the [Great Barrington] declaration is exactly what is needed to protect nursing home residents and aged and vulnerable Ohioans.

“Treating us like adolescent children with curfews between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., as if the virus is only contagious at that time, does not – and has not – protected the vulnerable. The governor’s directives have not done anything to reverse the death or hospitalization rates, nor have the other governors' directives," he added.

“Los Angeles has some of the strictest provisions and yet hospitalizations are through the roof, but South Dakota and Florida, which are more closely following the proposal that this resolution recommends, are faring better than other states.

“We now have plenty of data showing the lethality of COVID-19 is on par with the seasonal flu for people under 70, based on documents from the annals of internal medicine in the U.S. Senate testimony," Finley stated. "It may be different in terms of symptoms and complications, but actual lethality is about the same.”

Finley said he hopes more residents will do the research, read the declaration and fully reflect on “have we done enough?” for those who have lost their lives to the virus and those vulnerable to it.

“I say we have not, and it is time to use Focus Protection as a means to get there,” he concluded.

