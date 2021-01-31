Honor Armed Forces member with commemorative banner

Kent Weeklies

Honor a past or present member of the Armed Forces with a commemorative banner.

Both Stow and Munroe Falls are again accepting orders for the banners which will hang from Memorial Day through September. Honorees are not required to be current or past residents of Stow or Munroe Falls.

The cost remains the same at $125 and the banners will be returned to the sponsors.

The sponsorship fee of $125 per banner covers the cost of the banner and the mounting kit. Proceeds from this program will go to area organizations that support veterans in the communities.

Banners will be on display Memorial Day through Sept. 30. All banners are to be picked up at either Stow City Hall or Munroe Falls City Hall, depending upon which city the banner was located, no later than Oct. 22. There is no guarantee on the condition of the banner when returned to the sponsor.

For more information or an order form, contact Teresa Powers in Stow at 330-689-2890 or in Munroe Falls, Lisa Hawes at 330-688-7491. Deadline is April 16; no late orders will be accepted.

You may register, upload your high-resolution photo and pay with a credit card (additional 2.9% + $.30 transaction fee) at https://stowohio.recdesk.com/Community/Home.