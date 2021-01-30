COVID-19 vaccine date set at Twinsburg schools

TWINSBURG – The staff at the Twinsburg City Schools are scheduled to get the first round of vaccines at the schools Feb. 12.

“Our retail partner for this clinic is Discount Drug Mart,” said Superintendent Kathryn Powers. “We appreciate the assistance of Discount Drug Mart. I am hopeful that this clinic is the first step to returning to some sort of normalcy.”

Feb. 12 will remain a regular school day, Powers said.

“We will schedule staff members for their vaccinations during planning periods and off times,” Powers said.

As of Thursday, 151 students and 56 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the week of Sept. 7.

According to information sent by the governor’s office Jan. 19, school districts are choosing a retail pharmacy partner, secured by the state, or an existing local partnership, to administer the vaccinations to school personnel. Beginning the week of Feb. 1, vaccination administration will be coordinated with school-provider partnerships, and a majority will be closed clinics for school personnel only.

Schools committed to at least partially returning to in-person by March 1 have been designated a local Educational Service Center as a working partner, according to information from the governor’s office.

Few switch from online to in-person, or vice versa, for second semester

While students and their families had the opportunity to switch from the district’s online only option to in-person, or vice versa, only a few did, Powers said.

“In summary, 207 of our 4,101 students … transferred between our options,” Powers said. “This is 5% of our total population. These numbers suggest that the majority of our parents are satisfied with the school option they selected for their children at the beginning of the school year.”

With the exception of the high school-aged students, there were more families opting to switch from the virtual academy to in-person schooling than the reverse. At the high school, 31 students went from virtual to the on-campus option, or 2.4% of the high school aged students, and 62 students, or 4.7% opted to switch to the virtual academy and take all of their classes online.

“Our parents really like our on-campus option,” Powers said. “We can guarantee the 6-foot social distance and I think that makes the difference.”

