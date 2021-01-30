Reminderville Council OK flood study proposal
Ken Lahmers, Correspondent
Special to MyTownNEO
Reminderville Village Council took the following action at its Jan. 12 and 26 meetings:
- Accepted the proposal of OHM Advisors to conduct a flood study for portions of the village and prepare an engineering report at a cost not to exceed $89,000, authorized OHM Advisors to provide construction services for the 2021 paving program at a cost not to exceed $82,000 and accepted OHM Advisors’ proposal to research easements in the Aurora Shores subdivision and create an overall easement map at a cost not to exceed $11,900.
- Hired Jessica Rockhill as director of operations for the Reminderrville Athletic Club at an annual salary of $76,000 and Jordan Battle as a front desk associate at a rate of $9.25 per hour. Rockhill’s hiring is effective Feb. 8.
- Retained the services of Paul Carpenter as an independent contractor for legal services at a cost not to exceed $30,000.
- Amended a previous resolution to clarify the terms and conditions of those eligible to receive COVID-19 hazard pay.
- Accepted the resignation of Adam Sevel from the fire department effective Jan. 2, hired Matthew Micozzi and Jason Wells as part-time firefighters/paramedics at the rate of $21.74 per hour and accepted the voluntary reduction in rank from captain to firefighter/paramedic for Richard Kautzman.
- Confirmed the appointments of Thomas Plunkett, Benny Jones, Matthew Miller and Mark Kondik to the volunteer firefighters’ dependents fund.
- Transferred $39,495 from the general fund to the Ohio Public Works Commission debt fund.
- Moved to third reading a resolution authorizing the Civil Service Commission to conduct promotional tests for the ranks of lieutenant and captain in the fire department.
- Moved to second reading a resolution authorizing all actions necessary to accept Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council’s energized community grants in 2021.