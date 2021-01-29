Tallmadge Maca Pool to reopen to members only

Staff Report

Tallmadge's Maca Pool is set to reopen May 29, after over a year of closure.

This year, the pool will be open to members only. No daily admissions will be sold.

Due to social distancing guidelines, only 500 people will be permitted at a time, and members can only bring in up to two guests per visit. Ages 15 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Residents can begin to purchase memberships on Feb. 1. Membership opens to non-residents on March 1.

Public Service Director Mike Rorar said the goal is to sell 1,500 total passes for pool season which runs to Aug. 15.

Passes can be purchased at the Tallmadge Recreation Center. Visit https://tallmadge-ohio.org/262/Maca-Memberships for rates.