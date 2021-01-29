Cuyahoga Falls City Council considers rezoning of Wyoga Lake Road land for mixed-use project

CUYAHOGA FALLS — City Council is considering legislation to rezone nearly 37 acres on Wyoga Lake Road where a mixed-use development is eyed.

Council at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 will host a public hearing on a proposed zoning map amendment for parcels at 4344 and 4356 Wyoga Lake Road. A construction debris site and storage yard sit on the properties now, according to Planning Director Fred Guerra.

Walsh Highlands LLC is requesting a zoning map change on the Wyoga Lake Road parcels from E-1 Employment District to MU3 Sub-Urban Center. If council approves this rezoning, Walsh Highlands LLC is planning to redevelop the land into a mixed-use project with both housing units and future commercial/office space, according to a city planning department report.

The applicant's representatives are Greg Modic of Petros Homes and Danny Karam of Karam Companies.

E-1 allows industrial uses, service/warehousing uses, office buildings, and some limited retail businesses, said Guerra. The MU3 designation would allow retail, office and some service uses, as well as attached single-family and multi-family uses.

The planning commission approved Walsh Highlands' zoning map amendment request on Dec. 15, 2020. Guerra said the planning staff and planning commission recommended the zoning map change "with [the] stipulation that there would be no more than 150 housing units and that the commercial/office area should be at least 25% of the entire site or 10 acres."

Guerra, however, emphasized that those parameters "could be revised later (during subdivision or site plan review) if the Planning Commission is satisfied with a site design that meets code requirements."

If council approves the zoning map change, Guerra said Walsh Highlands LLC would still need to acquire "subdivision and/or site plan approval from the planning commission."

The zoning map amendment legislation is currently before council's planning and zoning committee. On Feb. 1, the public hearing will occur first, then the planning and zoning committee will discuss the legislation and decide whether it wants to move the proposal forward for a vote of the full council on Feb. 8.

Council's committee meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

Residents wishing to share comments during the public hearing can access the Zoom link for the meeting by going to https://www.cityofcf.com/city-council

Those who just want to view the meeting can do so by going to zoom are by accessing the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofcf

Residents can also submit comments to have them read into the record during the public hearing. Based on House Bill 197, the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Mike DeWine's statewide stay-at-home order, City Council suspended its rules in April 2020 to disallow all in-person public comments. Comments shall be emailed to: publiccomment@cityofcf.com. Phone calls will also be accepted at the Law Department: 330-971-8190. All comments will be read aloud during council meetings.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.