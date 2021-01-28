SMFHS speech, debate team rolls through weekend competitions

Kent Weeklies

Split across two tournaments in the state and another virtual competition in Arkansas, the Stow-Munroe Falls High School Speech and Debate program found unprecedented success in quite a few categories.

First, the results at North Canton Hoover, where a majority of Stow's debaters competed: Senior Allie Vale and sophomore Natalie Pigman won the Public Forum debate category, while juniors Jaron Droder and Jacob Strang placed sixth in the same event.

Meanwhile, at Sylvania, where most of the speech students competed, the team had 11 students reach the final round in their respective categories. Seniors Bella Perrotta and Brian Friedt placed for the first time this season, finishing fourth in Duo Interpretation, while freshmen Penelope Covey and Lauren Garfield earned third.

In United States Extemporaneous Speaking, junior Sarah Schmidt placed third, and senior Lincoln-Douglas debater Andy Jesson reached quarterfinals (top 8) in his category. Junior Connor Powers placed second in Humorous Interpretation, while sophomore Nolan Miller placed fifth in the same category. Senior Meghan Huelsman finished second in Dramatic Interpretation, and sophomore Jason Folk reached fourth.

Seniors Emily Keyser and Cherylle Dave respectively earned second and third in Program Oral Interpretation, and Folk, who double entered in Informative Speaking, reached semifinals in that category. The team earned fifth overall at Sylvania for their efforts.

That wasn't all for the speech students: They competed at the pre-recorded Cabot Classic tournament in Arkansas, which Miller won in Humorous Interpretation. Huelsman placed second in Dramatic Interp, and Folk placed fourth in the same event.

You can help support the team as they accept donations. To donate to the team, checks can be mailed to the SMFHS Speech and Debate team at 3227 Graham Road, Stow 44224.