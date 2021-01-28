Stow's Flourish yoga studio set to reopen Feb. 1

When Tracie Zamiska picked up the keys for her new Stow yoga studio on New Year's Eve 2019, she said to herself "What else could possibly go wrong?"

Earlier that year, Zamiska was forced to close Akron Yoga and Wellness on Mill Street after the road was closed for construction, which cost her 50% of her clientele on the first day and 75% by the end of the first week.

Flourish Yoga and Wellness at 3037 Graham Road was supposed to be her fresh start.

The first six weeks were filled with promise. With no other yoga studios in the city, beginners and those rediscovering yoga flocked to Flourish.

Then came COVID-19.

"It's just kind of funny that I'm in the business of being flexible and teaching flexibility, not just for the body but also for the mind," Zamiska said. "Now I'm really having to embody that. You never really know what's going to happen next."

Like other fitness studios in the state, Flourish was mandated to close in March, just as they were getting off the ground.

Zamiska immediately paused her clients' passes until they were able to restart, but continued to try to keep them engaged with her business by offering online classes and a virtual book club.

"We saw a huge drop off. People liked in-person," she said.

Flourish was eventually able to reopen, but then closed again right before Christmas due to COVID-related staffing issues. One of Zamiska's teachers did not feel comfortable with in-person sessions and another self-quarantined due to possible exposure.

Zamiska said she is excited to reopen the studio for in-person classes on Feb. 1 with all-levels classes and a beginners series. Some classes require masks while others are mask-optional, based on the teacher's preference.

There will also be a teacher training in March.

"For all small businesses, not just fitness, 2020 really took this idea of 'a labor of love' to the extreme," she said.

For more information about Flourish Yoga, visit https://www.flourishyogastow.com.

