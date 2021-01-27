Vote for favorite snowman or snowwoman on parade downtown

Kent Weeklies

The Shop Local/Shop Hudson Team has challenged Hudson businesses and organizations to a Snowman Decorating Contest, and more than 60 have responded.

These snowmen (and snowwomen) will be on display throughout the downtown area, on Main Street, in First & Main and on the Greens. Everyone is encouraged to come take the tour and vote for their favorites. This parade of snowmen is a fundraiser for Hudson Community Service Association's Food Pantry and Helping Hands programs. Both voting and donations may be done from a smartphone. Voting ends in early March, and for two weeks after that there will be ribbons attached to the winners.

Plywood was made available through Hudson Ace Hardware, white paint was donated by Sherwin Williams, and The Wang Innovation Center at Western Reserve Academy cut the forms.

Both Helping Hands and the Hudson Food Pantry are experiencing greater demands on their resources during this pandemic. The Helping Hands Program identifies the most vulnerable who live in the Hudson City School District, and provides services that enable them to live with dignity and meet their basic emergency needs. Participants in the program who have a financial hardship are provided with emergency support, education and, if needed, referral to resources outside of the cty of Hudson that address their long term needs. For more information about both programs, visit www.hudsoncommunityservice.org.