Silver Lake Council has new president for first time in 13 years

SILVER LAKE — Village Council has a new leader for the first time in 13 years.

Council members have elected Bill Church (at-large) to serve as president of the legislative body and Matt Plesich (District D) to fill the vice president's role.

Jerry Jones served as council's president from 2009 through 2020. He resigned from his at-large council seat at the end of 2020 and was replaced by Christopher Scott, who will complete the remainder of the term, which runs through 2023.

Church thanked his colleagues for "entrusting" him in the leadership role.

"I will certainly do my best for the people of Silver Lake," said Church. "I would also like to add that this group of council members are as qualified and as dedicated as any with whom I have ever served."

Church is now in his second stint on council. He first served from 2000 through 2007, then was appointed to fill a vacancy in late 2013, and has been on council ever since.

Council also set up committee and liaison assignments for 2021. The chairs of the committees are: Therese Dunphy (District B), finance; Betsy Meyer (at-large), personnel and public affairs; Tim Nichols (District C), planning, zoning and insurance; and Plesich, public improvements.

Council liaisons for other village boards are: Dann Nivens (District A), park board; and Dunphy, Silver Lake Board of Trustees.

In addition, residents Lou Ciraldo and Brian Lapolla were appointed to serve as liaisons on the Citizens Housing Committee.

