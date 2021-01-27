HHS juniors work to make a difference with blood cancer fundraiser

Kent Weeklies

Hudson High School juniors Quinn Delamater, Emi Uijtewaal and Hailey Walker are hoping to create a difference in the lives of those with blood cancer. Every year, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) hosts a campaign called the Student of the Year where students participate in a fundraising challenge to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The fundraiser began earlier this month.

Delamater, Uijtewaal and Walker were nominated to take on this leadership role by the co-candidates who represented Hudson High School in the 2020 Student of the Year campaign, Berk Pelletier, Elliot Durkee and Grady Zappone. They decided to create Team Explorers in order to engage more community members in the group’s mission to support the LLS. The team is confident in this organization and its ability to both improve and save lives.

Walker states, “We truly believe that our participation in this campaign is making a difference in the lives of those affected by blood cancer. We hope that our community is able to learn more about this phenomenal organization and be a part of the reason we find a cure in the future.”

As Walker describes, the overall goal of the fundraiser is to share the mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with the city of Hudson. The LLS has been working to help fight blood cancers and find a cure for them for over 70 years, and they support leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease (a type of lymphoma) and myeloma patients along with their families.

As of Jan. 17, Team Explorers has raised $12,321; by the end of the fundraiser on Feb. 27, Team Explorers hopes to have raised $30,000.

A Chipotle fundraiser took place on Jan. 16, where $229 were raised. They are planning several fundraising events including a Raising Cane’s fundraiser in Kent on Feb. 18 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Walker describes her experience as a positive one and notes the support of the community around her.

“Our experience thus far has certainly exceeded our expectations. It has been truly inspiring having the opportunity to learn so much about an organization that is changing lives for the better. We have enjoyed working with such generous and kindhearted people. We are thankful for everyone in Hudson and beyond who has joined our journey in supporting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It is very exciting to know that this entire fundraising effort is going to improve the lives of those who are impacted by blood cancer.”

Donations can be made online at: https://events.lls.org/noh/nohSOY21/thudsonhs. Walker says that social media has been one of their ways of advertising, and their Instagram is @teamexplorerslls and Facebook is @LLSExplorers.

- This article was submitted by Hudson High School student, Yeji Kim.