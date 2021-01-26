New Board of Trustee for the Twinsburg Public Library

Don Spice has decided to retire as a trustee of the Twinsburg Public Library Board after 20 years of service. Spice joined the board in 2000 replacing Tom McDonnell. He was instrumental in helping the library expand an additional 15,000 square feet in 2003, which is the current Sheller Wing. He served as the head of the building and grounds committee throughout his tenure.

Matt Cellura, owner of M&G Pools, will begin a seven-year term on the board beginning Jan. 20, 2021. Cellura is the the current president of the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, serves on the board of the Community Improvement Corp., and was a member of the Twinsburg City School Board from 2016-19.

Library trustees are nominated by the Library Board of Trustees and appointed by the board of education of the Twinsburg City School District.